Short Interest in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Drops By 23.0%

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the June 30th total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CAPL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.22. 3,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.88. CrossAmerica Partners has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $23.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.99.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.85 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 0.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 259.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAPL. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 33.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 10.0% in the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

