Short Interest in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Grows By 33.7%

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,480,000 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the June 30th total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,153,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 13,254 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 63,156 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 12.3% during the first quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 13,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the first quarter valued at $51,000.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock opened at $9.46 on Monday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $14.20.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1734 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.00%.

(Get Rating)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.