Short Interest in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Rises By 42.1%

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the June 30th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Cogent Communications

In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $115,257.60. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,263.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,120 shares of company stock worth $608,398. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,939,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,768,000 after buying an additional 104,827 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,966,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,459,000 after purchasing an additional 179,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 14.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,211,000 after acquiring an additional 210,120 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,538,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,157,000 after acquiring an additional 16,094 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 8.7% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 969,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,345,000 after buying an additional 78,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cogent Communications Price Performance

A number of research firms have commented on CCOI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $63.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.70 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.31. Cogent Communications has a 1-year low of $55.16 and a 1-year high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

