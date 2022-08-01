Short Interest in Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Drops By 48.0%

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the June 30th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Trading Up 0.1 %

Churchill Capital Corp VI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 627,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,488. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79. Churchill Capital Corp VI has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCVI. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 814.3% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 620.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,871,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

