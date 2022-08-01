Short Interest in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Expands By 63.0%

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,200 shares, an increase of 63.0% from the June 30th total of 181,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CENT opened at $42.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.41 and a 200-day moving average of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.54. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $57.32.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $954.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.14 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Central Garden & Pet

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

In other news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $305,244.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,520 shares in the company, valued at $4,742,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 18.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet

(Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Further Reading

