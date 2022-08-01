Short Interest in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZW) Declines By 45.6%

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 45.6% from the June 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CarLotz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOTZW opened at $0.09 on Monday. CarLotz has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.11.



