Short Interest in CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Rises By 58.8%

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 58.8% from the June 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 304,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CanAlaska Uranium Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CVVUF opened at $0.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.37. CanAlaska Uranium has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $0.67.

About CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for uranium, nickel, copper, gold, and diamond deposits. The company has an option agreement to acquire 80% interest in the Geikie project that comprises six new uranium targets totaling 33,897 hectares located in the Eastern Athabasca basin; and a 100% interest in the Marshall project located in the Athabasca Basin.

