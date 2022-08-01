Short Interest in CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Rises By 58.8%

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 58.8% from the June 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 304,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CanAlaska Uranium Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CVVUF opened at $0.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.37. CanAlaska Uranium has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $0.67.
About CanAlaska Uranium
