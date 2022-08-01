Short Interest in Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Drops By 33.7%

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 795,400 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the June 30th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Boxlight

In other news, Director James Mark Elliott sold 85,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $70,151.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 284,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,577.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James Mark Elliott sold 85,551 shares of Boxlight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $70,151.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 284,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,577.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Ross Pope sold 49,297 shares of Boxlight stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total transaction of $53,240.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,002,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,393.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,208 shares of company stock worth $170,864. Insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boxlight

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Boxlight by 376.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 91,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 72,616 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boxlight by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 185,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 9,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Boxlight by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Boxlight Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Boxlight stock opened at $0.54 on Monday. Boxlight has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $35.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.99.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boxlight will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Boxlight from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

