Short Interest in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Rises By 81.5%

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, an increase of 81.5% from the June 30th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of BGR stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.67. 96,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,997. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average of $11.41. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $13.72.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

