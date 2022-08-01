Short Interest in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Declines By 45.3%

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 45.3% from the June 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bancroft Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Bancroft Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 375.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancroft Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. 20.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bancroft Fund alerts:

Bancroft Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

BCV stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.07. The stock had a trading volume of 12,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,822. Bancroft Fund has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $33.58.

Bancroft Fund Dividend Announcement

About Bancroft Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%.

(Get Rating)

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bancroft Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancroft Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.