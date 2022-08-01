Short Interest in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Declines By 38.9%

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIT. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in AMCON Distributing by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AMCON Distributing by 83.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AMCON Distributing by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 9.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised AMCON Distributing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

AMCON Distributing Price Performance

AMCON Distributing Dividend Announcement

Shares of DIT traded up $16.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $204.24. 3,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 3.51. AMCON Distributing has a twelve month low of $122.85 and a twelve month high of $270.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.67%.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

