Short Interest in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Drops By 35.3%

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the June 30th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance
NYSE AGD traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 34,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,373. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.45. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $12.66.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
