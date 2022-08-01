Short Interest in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Drops By 35.3%

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the June 30th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance

NYSE AGD traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 34,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,373. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.45. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $12.66.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

