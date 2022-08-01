Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 480 ($5.78) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 393.75 ($4.74).

Babcock International Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BAB opened at GBX 342.40 ($4.13) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,070.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 330.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 322.96. Babcock International Group has a twelve month low of GBX 253.60 ($3.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 388.47 ($4.68).

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

