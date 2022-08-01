ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $25,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $235.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $221.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $180.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.43.

In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $2,113,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,133,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $2,113,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,133,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,555,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,112 shares of company stock worth $8,574,488. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $210.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.94 and a beta of 1.28. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $249.73.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 million. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

