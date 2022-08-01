Shield Protocol Price Up 3.8% Over Last Week (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (SHIELD) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last week, Shield Protocol has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $93,606.91 and $81.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001658 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.58 or 0.00613193 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001636 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002199 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00016279 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001734 BTC.
Shield Protocol Profile
Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol.
