Shiba Inu (SHIB) Market Cap Tops $6.51 Billion

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 1st. One Shiba Inu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Shiba Inu has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Shiba Inu has a total market cap of $6.51 billion and approximately $647.16 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.34 or 0.00626833 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00016961 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded 103.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00012673 BTC.

Shiba Inu Profile

Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 coins and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 coins. The official website for Shiba Inu is www.shiba.win. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy.

