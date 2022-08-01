Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.50-$8.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.94. 1,973,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,244. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.57. The company has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $305.55.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sherwin-Williams

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

