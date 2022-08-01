Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.50-$8.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.38. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have commented on SHW. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a maintains rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $305.55.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.94. 1,973,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,244. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.57.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

