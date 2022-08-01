Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 378.97%. The company had revenue of $64.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $22.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average is $22.26. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $53.05. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.37.

Insider Activity at Shenandoah Telecommunications

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shenandoah Telecommunications

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, President Christopher E. French bought 11,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.43 per share, with a total value of $250,088.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 212,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,217.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, President Christopher E. French acquired 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $201,448.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 200,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,251.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Christopher E. French acquired 11,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,088.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 212,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,217.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 22,557 shares of company stock valued at $461,875 over the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHEN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,787,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,156,000 after buying an additional 169,835 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,968,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,824,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,021,000 after buying an additional 79,737 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 44.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 61,902 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 47.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 142,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHEN. Raymond James downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

(Get Rating)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.