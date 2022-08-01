Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Separately, Mizuho upped their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shell Midstream Partners

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHLX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,169 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of SHLX stock opened at $16.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average of $13.96. Shell Midstream Partners has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.35.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 98.64% and a net margin of 97.11%. The business had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 99.17%.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

