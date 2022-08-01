Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Set at GBX 3,200 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($38.55) price target on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.34) to GBX 3,000 ($36.14) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,700 ($32.53) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,975 ($35.84) target price on Shell in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays set a GBX 3,000 ($36.14) price target on Shell in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,779 ($33.48) price objective on Shell in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,801.40 ($33.75).

Shell Trading Up 0.1 %

SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,180.50 ($26.27) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £160.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 561.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,178.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39. Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.63).

Shell Dividend Announcement

About Shell

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

