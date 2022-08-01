Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Stake Boosted by Mufg Securities Canada LTD.

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 2,114.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,060,665 shares during the quarter. Shaw Communications accounts for approximately 15.2% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. owned 1.11% of Shaw Communications worth $164,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 884,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,829,000 after purchasing an additional 22,568 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,252,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,146,000 after purchasing an additional 111,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications during the first quarter valued at about $514,000. 56.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJR stock opened at $27.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average is $29.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.52. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.63 and a 1-year high of $31.60.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Shaw Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.0767 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.66%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SJR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

