SFE Investment Counsel Reduces Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

SFE Investment Counsel lessened its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies accounts for 1.2% of SFE Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $239.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.67. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.47 and a 200 day moving average of $237.31.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.09.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.