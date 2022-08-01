SFE Investment Counsel Raises Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 460.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,324 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in Qorvo by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 7,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Qorvo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 34,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $104.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.16 and a 12-month high of $201.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on QRVO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $543,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,943.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $543,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,943.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $119,595.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,495.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,769 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

