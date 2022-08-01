SFE Investment Counsel Purchases 10,600 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,724 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Thor Industries comprises 1.5% of SFE Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. SFE Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.13% of Thor Industries worth $5,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,911,000 after acquiring an additional 32,662 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 985,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,252,000 after buying an additional 128,139 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 978,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,551,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 879,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,226,000 after buying an additional 174,697 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,183,000 after buying an additional 11,719 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries Stock Performance

Thor Industries stock opened at $84.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.72. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.26 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87.

Thor Industries Dividend Announcement

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $1.35. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 19.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Thor Industries to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.11.

Insider Activity at Thor Industries

In other news, COO W. Todd Woelfer purchased 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.55 per share, with a total value of $99,898.75. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,325 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,003.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer bought 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.55 per share, with a total value of $99,898.75. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,003.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $750,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,899. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.