SFE Investment Counsel Has $837,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

SFE Investment Counsel trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,201 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $84.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $97.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $122.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.71 and a 200-day moving average of $83.39.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.76.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.