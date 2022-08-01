SFE Investment Counsel Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,190 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 104,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $709,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 89.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,368,000 after purchasing an additional 33,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $138.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $88.31 and a one year high of $146.84.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 target price on Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,148,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,388,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services



Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

