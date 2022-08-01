SFE Investment Counsel Buys 1,650 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $476.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.31.

ROP opened at $436.67 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $369.51 and a one year high of $505.00. The company has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.23%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

