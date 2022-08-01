SFE Investment Counsel Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,257 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $16,701,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $399,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Boeing by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,502 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

BA stock opened at $159.31 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $241.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.38.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.56.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

