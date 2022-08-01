ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given “Maintains” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their maintains rating on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $556.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $575.00.

NOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $625.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $589.90.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $446.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $463.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $505.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $89.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 490.84, a P/E/G ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at $18,613,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.51, for a total value of $250,275.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $81,555.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,150 shares of company stock worth $7,804,261 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,074,862,000 after buying an additional 306,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,509,544,000 after buying an additional 65,623 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,603,000 after purchasing an additional 241,296 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,963,000 after purchasing an additional 67,385 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,783,000 after purchasing an additional 491,835 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

