ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 87.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its position in ServiceNow by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.51, for a total value of $250,275.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $81,555.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.51, for a total value of $250,275.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $81,555.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,150 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,261. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow Stock Up 2.3 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.90.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $446.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 490.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $406.47 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $463.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $505.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.