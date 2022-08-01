Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Stock Down 29.6 %

Shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International stock opened at $14.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average is $14.00. Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $27.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Semiconductor Manufacturing International alerts:

About Semiconductor Manufacturing International

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products.

Receive News & Ratings for Semiconductor Manufacturing International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semiconductor Manufacturing International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.