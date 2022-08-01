Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Semiconductor Manufacturing International Stock Down 29.6 %
Shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International stock opened at $14.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average is $14.00. Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $27.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
About Semiconductor Manufacturing International
