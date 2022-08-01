Seigniorage Shares Price Up 3.1% Over Last Week (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 1st. During the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a total market cap of $145,183.06 and $17,199.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.13 or 0.00625492 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001640 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002201 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00016542 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001757 BTC.
Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com.
