SEEN (SEEN) Price Hits $0.74 on Major Exchanges

SEEN (SEEN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One SEEN coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00003167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SEEN has a market capitalization of $520,143.19 and $420.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SEEN has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,310.85 or 1.00021560 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002194 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00130237 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00032944 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

About SEEN

SEEN is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. The official website for SEEN is seen.haus. The official message board for SEEN is seen-haus.medium.com. SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SEEN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SEEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

