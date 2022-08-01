Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.11

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.11 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.27 ($0.06), with a volume of 22639067 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50 ($0.07).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 12 ($0.14) price objective on shares of Seeing Machines in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.
Seeing Machines Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.61. The firm has a market cap of £218.99 million and a P/E ratio of -8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 5.56.
About Seeing Machines
Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.
Featured Articles
