Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.11

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.11 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.27 ($0.06), with a volume of 22639067 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50 ($0.07).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 12 ($0.14) price objective on shares of Seeing Machines in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.61. The firm has a market cap of £218.99 million and a P/E ratio of -8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

