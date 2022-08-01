Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBFGet Rating) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Pareto Securities raised shares of Securitas AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

SCTBF opened at $8.65 on Monday. Securitas AB has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $17.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.88.

Securitas AB (publ) provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It offers on-site guarding, mobile patrol, loss prevention, canine security, track and trace, and reception services, as well as operates Securitas operation centers.

