SEB (OTC:SEBYF) Given New SEK 117 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SEB (OTC:SEBYF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 124 to SEK 117 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SEBYF. Oddo Bhf downgraded SEB from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on SEB in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SEB from SEK 105 to SEK 110 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SEB from SEK 120 to SEK 117 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th.

SEB Stock Performance

SEBYF opened at C$96.12 on Monday. SEB has a 12-month low of C$95.90 and a 12-month high of C$179.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$104.09.

About SEB

SEB SA designs, manufactures, and markets small household appliances worldwide. It provides electrical cooking, food preparation, and beverage preparation products, including electrical cooking products comprising deep fryers, rice cookers, electric pressure cookers, informal meal appliances, waffle makers, grills, toasters, multicookers, coffee makers, espresso machines, electric kettles, home beer-taps, soy-milk makers, blenders, cooking food processors, kitchen machines, mixers, beaters, etc.

