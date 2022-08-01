Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Holdings Cut by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lowered its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,270 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 332,551 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology comprises about 1.8% of GAM Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. GAM Holding AG owned 0.19% of Seagate Technology worth $35,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.0% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 13,572 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $1,220,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,646 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $22,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $565,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $1,741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $80.05. 21,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,697. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $67.36 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.17.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.85.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

