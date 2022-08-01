Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) Short Interest Update

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha Stock Down 0.1 %

SSAA traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 42,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,106. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $9.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 0.8% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,830,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,959,000 after buying an additional 14,689 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 10.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha Company Profile

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, D2C services, and mobile and social entertainment sectors.

