Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of SWM opened at $23.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $731.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.01. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 12 month low of $22.84 and a 12 month high of $40.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $406.80 million during the quarter.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Schweitzer-Mauduit International

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.11%.

In other news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $27,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $190,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Keenan acquired 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.09 per share, with a total value of $108,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $847,540. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,017,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,903 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,695,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,614,000 after acquiring an additional 101,683 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter worth $49,952,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,651,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,426,000 after purchasing an additional 42,406 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,149,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,402,000 after purchasing an additional 23,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as offers other coating solutions and converting services for healthcare, construction, industrial, transportation and filtration end-markets.

