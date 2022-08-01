Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Courage Miller Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 100.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 728,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364,677 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 15.6% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $39,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 21,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $48.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.33 and a 200 day moving average of $49.82. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $57.49.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

