Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 97.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,325 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 3.5% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $8,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 24,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 12,551 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 113.6% during the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,001,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,125 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 125.2% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 98.1% during the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 130,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 64,749 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $48.37. 68,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,368,730. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.60 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.37.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

