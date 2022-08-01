Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stake Decreased by Relaxing Retirement Coach

Relaxing Retirement Coach reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 4.2% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,106,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,730 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,316,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,596,000 after purchasing an additional 873,149 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,166,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,257,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,392,000 after purchasing an additional 346,260 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4,151.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 287,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,135,000 after purchasing an additional 280,877 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $69.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.72. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.53 and a 12 month high of $83.73.

