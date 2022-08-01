Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Holdings Boosted by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 319,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,380,000 after purchasing an additional 152,762 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $66.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.54 and a 200-day moving average of $68.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.51 and a twelve month high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

