Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Position Lessened by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 90.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,076 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 89,250.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Gpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $100,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHZ opened at $49.05 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.68.

