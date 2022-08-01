Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) is Courage Miller Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $5,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHC. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 90,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $33.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.47. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.66 and a 12-month high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

