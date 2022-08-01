Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stake Raised by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 460,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,824 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $12,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of SCHE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.05. 45,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,065,326. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.01. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $32.32.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

