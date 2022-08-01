Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 84.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,879 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,975,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,301,000 after buying an additional 456,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,361,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,557,000 after purchasing an additional 549,590 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,753,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,250,000 after purchasing an additional 82,129 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Mondelez International by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $878,654,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mondelez International

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.4 %

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.36.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.92 on Monday, hitting $64.96. The stock had a trading volume of 97,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,143,786. The company has a market cap of $89.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

