Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,196 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,148,150,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,716,237,000 after buying an additional 2,302,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,789,646,000 after buying an additional 953,582 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,713,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,397,000 after buying an additional 563,327 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 109.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,079,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,151,000 after buying an additional 563,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.00.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock traded down $3.12 on Monday, hitting $267.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $255.32 and its 200-day moving average is $247.66. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The company has a market capitalization of $124.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $1.43 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.08%.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

