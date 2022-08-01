Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 19,130 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,255,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,130 shares during the period. Schneider National accounts for about 6.6% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Schneider National worth $29,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter valued at $117,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schneider National Stock Performance

Shares of SNDR traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.02. 2,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,842. Schneider National, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNDR shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup set a $26.00 target price on Schneider National in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Schneider National in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Schneider National from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.92.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

